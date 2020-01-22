Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — A hospital in eastern Kentucky and several other care sites will be shutting down later this year. Bon Secours Health System announced Tuesday that it will end acute and outpatient care in the Ashland and Tri-State communities by the end of September 2020 which will lead to the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Several system-owned care sites and its physician network will also close. Bon Secours says the company has tried to sustain operations but the area has multiple facilities competing for the same services. Rep. Danny Bentley of Russell says he will ask Governor Andy Beshear’s office to help keep the hospital open.