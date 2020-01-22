Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PRETRIAL RELEASE-KENTUCKY
Kentucky high court asked to fix 'badly broken' bail system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A state agency says Kentucky's pretrial release system is “badly broken." To fix it, the state Department of Public Advocacy has asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to set “clear constitutional rules." In a petition to the state's highest court Friday, the department says Supreme Court action is needed to protect defendants' rights to reasonable bail. Kentucky's overcrowded county jails are clogged with people who can’t afford to post bail. The department claims the current bail system violates due process and equal protection rights. The request comes amid the new Democratic governor's push for lawmakers to pass criminal-justice reforms.
UOFL-HEALTH CARE
Bill to assist UofL with acquisition clears House panel
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have started advancing a proposed $35 million state loan to help the University of Louisville with its purchase of Jewish Hospital. The measure cleared the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee with bipartisan support Tuesday. The bill has plenty of political clout behind it. Its lead sponsors are Republican House Speaker David Osborne and the top-ranking House Democrat, Rep. Joni Jenkins. The loan amount in the bill sent to the full House is $15 million lower than the original $50 million request. UofL President Neeli Bendapudi says the lower amount reflects cost savings and increased revenues from the transaction.
HOSPITAL CLOSING
Hospital in eastern Kentucky set to close by September
ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — A hospital in eastern Kentucky and several other care sites will be shutting down later this year. Bon Secours Health System announced Tuesday that it will end acute and outpatient care in the Ashland and Tri-State communities by the end of September 2020 which will lead to the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Several system-owned care sites and its physician network will also close. Bon Secours says the company has tried to sustain operations but the area has multiple facilities competing for the same services. Rep. Danny Bentley of Russell says he will ask Governor Andy Beshear’s office to help keep the hospital open.
WILDLIFE REFUGE-KENTUCKY
McConnell, Beshear team up to help expand wildlife refuge
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear have teamed up on an effort to expand a new wildlife refuge in western Kentucky. The two leaders on Tuesday announced the approval of federal “Duck Stamp" funding for land acquisition to expand the Green River National Wildlife Refuge at Henderson. “Duck Stamps" can be purchased by hunters, conservationists and stamp collectors. The stamps provide revenue to support federal conservation and outdoor recreation. Last November, federal and state officials announced the wildlife refuge's establishment with the acquisition of the first tract _ a 10-acre parcel donated by the Southern Conservation Corp.
MAIL DELIVERY DISPUTE
Dispute over mail delivery lands in federal court
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A dispute over mail delivery has landed in federal court. The Daily News reports four Kentucky apartment complexes sued the United States Postal Service last week in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green. The lawsuit says the Postal Service began delivering mail in bulk last month to each complex instead of delivering to it tenants’ mailboxes. Attorneys say the apartments near Western Kentucky University were reclassified as dormitories, but the apartments are not owned by the school. Attorneys have asked for an injunction requiring the Postal Service to return to individual deliveries. Postal Service spokeswoman Susan Wright declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
WOMAN BURNED-SMOKING
Police: Woman smoking while pouring gas set self on fire
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman who was pouring gas into a child's motorcycle while smoking a cigarette set herself on fire and has been seriously burned. WLWT-TV reports the woman was flown from Independence, Kentucky, to a hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday for treatment. Independence police say the woman used a gas can to fill the tank inside the garage of a home. Investigators believe the vapors from the gasoline inside the closed garage sparked the fire. Police say the fire appears to be an accident. The woman hasn't been identified.