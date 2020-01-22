Land purchase agreement passes for possible Madisonville sports complex

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A unanimous vote from the Madisonville City Council Tuesday night to move forward in entering a purchase agreement to buy land.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton says they’re entering this purchase agreement with the county, so they can build a sports complex.
We’re told the lot they’re looking at is just over 22 acres in the Midtown Commons area, and that it’s going to be $800,000 to purchase the property.
They’re looking at the facility accommodating indoor and outdoor sports, but they’re mainly focusing on housing indoor sports.
“The difference in 12 years past, and now is we’re committed to this project and both the judge-executive and myself are committed to making sure this is going to be a go for our community," Mayor Cotton.
Restaurant owners in the Midtown Commons area say if this facility is built, it will bring in more customers.
Hopkins Tourist and Convention Commission says this could be a great economic driver into the community.
The next step in this process will be the Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting next Wednesday morning to decide if this project passes.
