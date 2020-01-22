Henderson woman says she was robbed by 2 men pretending to be roof repairers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are working to locate two men who robbed a woman at her apartment off Madison Street.
84-year-old Anna Lee Calvert tells us she was playing on her iPad when she heard a knock at her door, which she thought at first was harmless.
She says it happened around 3:00 Monday afternoon.
“I saw somebody come across the windows, and he knocked on the door, and he rung the bell, and I hollered ‘wait, I’ve got to get this chair down,’" Calvert said.
The homeowner says when she answered the door, it was two men who she didn’t recognize.
“He said something to me about a patching on the roof. I said no you need to go up on the hill to the guy that owns the place,” said Calvert.
Calvert says the men told her that her landlord had sent them.
“And he just, he was talking about his mother and how old he was, and he just eased himself by me and just came on in,” said Calvert.
That's when she says one of the men started leading her around her own apartment while the other man lagged behind.
Calvert says she was still confused about why the men were there.
“He said now come out, put your shoes on and come out, and I’ll show you where we’re gonna work,” she said.
At this point, Calvert says she was worried about their intentions.
“If I would have reached around and got a knife or something he could have killed me," said Calvert.
Then she says they finally left her house.
“He started to leave, and I noticed my light was on," said Calvert.
While the one man was distracting Calvert, she says the other man was going through her bedroom. She says he stole three of her rings.
That's when she called the police.
“This is a lesson that the Lord let me have without me getting harmed to teach me to be more careful,” said Calvert.
She says she gave the description of the truck to the police, which was a cream color with a gold stripe along the truck bed.
Henderson police tell us they have not received reports of similar activity, and they have no leads at this time.
They say if you have any information you can call Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.
