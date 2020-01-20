Clouds Return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After the sun busted through the tenacious clouds Tuesday afternoon, skies will cloud up this morning. High temps will remain below normal in the upper 30’s. Despite the cold, the dry weather is needed after all the rain in recent weeks.
Overcast skies Thursday with scattered afternoon rain. Normal high temps are expected in the lower 40’s. Most of the rain holds off until Thursday night with temps hovering just above freezing. However, rain could mix briefly with snow. Additional rain Friday morning with high temps remaining in the lower 40’s.
