Charges refiled in neglect death of Dubois Co. man

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Dubois County woman has been recharged in the death of an elderly man in her care.
Latasha Rodriguez was booked into the Dubois County Jail Tuesday and is being held on a $20,000 bond.
Prosecutors say she turned herself in.
Officials say in December 2017, 70-year-old Bruce Clayton was taken to the emergency room.
They say he was extremely malnourished and had several bed sores. He died a few days later.
Authorities say Clayton had been in the care of Latasha Rodriguez and Selena Aguilar since he suffered a stroke in 2012.
They say the women were financially exploiting him.
In 2018, Rodriguez and Selena Aguilar were each charged with one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, and one count of financial exploitation.
As part of a plea agreement, Aguilar pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.
She was sentenced in October to 12 years in prison. Records show she’ll be able to petition the court for home detention in six years.
She’ll then serve three more years on probation.
Prosecutors tell us the case against Rodriguez was dismissed to allow time for more investigating. The case was refiled last Friday, and a warrant was issued.
She’s now facing three counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, three counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, and one count of exploitation of a dependent.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.