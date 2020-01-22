3 arrested after overnight chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were arrested after a short police chase in Evansville.
A sergeant with EPD says officers were investigating a shots fired situation at Lincoln and Judson around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Just minutes later, officers say they saw a car with a bullet hole in the trunk and tried to stop it.
They say the driver took off and led them on about a three minute chase.
Police say a gun was thrown out of the car.
The chase ended at Waterworks and Highway 41.
Darian Givens is facing gun and meth dealing charges. Thomas Vincent is facing meth dealing charges, and Sydney Nelson is facing charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.