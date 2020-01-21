Woman recovering after weekend Twin Bridge accident; fire officials react

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is recovering Monday night after a semi ran over the top of her car this weekend on the Twin Bridges.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Karletta Joyner was the woman injured in the accident. Fire officials say her car stalled on the northbound bridge Saturday morning before it was hit by a semi-truck.
Henderson Fire Department Assistant Chief Chad Moore was on scene of the crash Saturday morning. He says the semi-truck was sitting on top of the car as they pulled up.
“Every situation on the bridge is different," said Moore. "You never are going to go to the same thing twice. You basically have the two lanes to operate inside of the two barriers.”
He says operating on a bridge can be a more challenging task, but he says they’re prepared for situations like this.
“The bridge is part of our community, so going into that run, we’re kind of pre-planning in our mind, where we’re going to park, how we’re going to operate, so there’s really nothing that can surprise us on the bridge," Moore said.
Moore said because it was early in the morning there wasn’t heavy traffic. He said if this had happened during the day, it would have been more difficult.
“It would have presented a whole different set of challenges," said Moore. "It may have even been hard to get to the accident because of the traffic at that point.”
However, in this case, Moore says other law enforcement agencies had already cleared traffic by the time they arrived.
Joyner was taken to a Tri-State area hospital after the crash for non-life threatening injuries. We’re told she is listed in fair condition.
