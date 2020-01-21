EPD release new details in officer involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police held a news conference Tuesday.
They released new information and showed video from the incident that happened Saturday around 1:30 a.m..
Police say they went to an apartment on Pollack Ave. because a man called 911 saying he had shot someone.
When they got to the scene, they say 51-year-old Melvin Solomon was holding a knife in both hands. They say he approached the officers, and wouldn’t obey commands to drop them.
He can be heard on the video saying “Shoot me. Shoot me.”
Police say Officer Jason Martin fired his gun four times, hitting the man in the arm. He is expected to survive.
The other officer on scene was Officer Jacqueline Duff. Both have taken a three day administrative leave.
Police say no shooting victims were found inside the apartment complex.
They say the officers followed protocol.
