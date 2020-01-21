Tri-State Senators react before impeachment trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Trump will be made formally on Tuesday, but plenty of local senators have already voiced their opinions on the impeachment trial.
Each of the six tri-state senators has voiced their opinions on the impeachment proceedings leading up to this historic trial.
The reactions seemed to be split along party lines.
Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun both took to Facebook and shared posts regarding the trial.
Senator Young said in a Facebook post that the “far-left” has been desperate to get rid of the president since day 1, but went on to say that with the trial imminent he will, “uphold my duty as an impeachment juror and carefully evaluate the legal arguments.”
In a post that he shared on the social media site, Senator Braun said that the public is getting fed up with impeachment talk.
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell outlined his plans for the Senate trial. “The body, this chamber exists precisely, precisely madam president so that we can look past the daily dramas and understand how our actions will reverberate for generations.”
Fellow Bluegrass Senator Rand Paul also shared a post on social media saying in it, “not a single Senate Republican will vote for either articles of impeachment.”
Across the aisle, both Illinois senators pushed for a fair trial against the president. Senator Tammy Duckworth also posted her view on impeachment earlier in January saying quote “Any trial that doesn’t include witness testimony is a sham.”
Her fellow senator Dick Durbin came on Meet the Press to push for a fair trial. “Donald Trump is on trial for impeachment and the jury, of course, will be 100 senators, but the Senate itself is on trial as far as I’m concerned and the jury is the American people. The question is whether or not we’re going to have a fair trial where the members of the senate are going to be loyal to the constitution or loyal to the president.”
The President’s trial will begin Tuesday afternoon at 12 PM Central Time.
