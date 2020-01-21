Thunderbolts hockey team has flu, Tuesday’s live show postponed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several members of the Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team have the flu.
The team’s twitter page says Tuesday night’s Thunderbolts Live Show at Kevin’s Backstage has been postponed until Jan. 28.
The Thunderbolts Live Show is a discussion about upcoming games with the coach and some players.
The Thunderbolts are scheduled to play the Fayetteville Marksmen for away games Friday and Saturday. There’s no word yet if the flu bug will have an impact on game schedules.
The next home game is set for Friday, Jan. 31. That game is against the Birmingham Bulls. It’s also First Responders Night.
