Owensboro to start offering flights to Nashville

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro to Nashville flights will start on Wednesday.
Cape Air is no stranger to the Owensboro Airport. They’ve been offering flights to Saint Louis since 2011.
Airport Director Rob Barnett says the new set up will offer two flights to Nashville and one flight to Saint Louis every day.
He hopes people will take advantage of the flight connections offered in Nashville.
The first flight is full and is set to take off around 7:30 Wednesday morning.
