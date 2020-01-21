Old National Bank has new plan, closing two Evansville locations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Old National Bank has announced a new strategic plan called the “ONB Way."
The plan includes four new executive leaders, and banking center consolidations.
Old National Bank officials tell us two Evansville locations will close April 24. They are the bank on North Main, and the University Square location on Lincoln Ave.
Officials say they hope to keep the ATMs.
“Our 4th quarter results capped a strong year of earnings for Old National,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “Full-year 2019results included three quarters of record net income, stellar credit metrics, well controlled expenses and recordcommercial loan production, all of which was accomplished while finalizing a new strategic plan – known as The ONB Way – that will ensure our clients remain at the center of all we do.”
