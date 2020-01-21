Not as cold, rain returns Thursday - Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine finally managed to peak through the thick clouds over the Tri-State on Tuesday. Temperatures climbed into the lower 30s. Clearing skies will allow another frigid night, with lows near 20 on Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase during the day as the high climbs to the middle 40s. Another storm system will push in from the west late Wednesday and during the day on Thursday. While precip may briefly start as or mix with snow, rain will be the main mode through Saturday. Temperatures will rise into the middle 40s through the weekend, and lows should stay above freezing. Rain ends on Saturday and we’ll have dry weather to finish the weekend.