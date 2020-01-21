Money from ‘duck stamps’ to help expand wildlife refuge in Henderson

“I’m grateful Governor Beshear answered the call to protect Western Kentucky’s outdoor heritage at the Green River National Wildlife Refuge,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “For years, I worked with local, state and federal partners to establish this refuge, and I’m proud of the enormous support we received from the Henderson community. Together, we’re preserving our Commonwealth’s wildlife habitats and providing new opportunities for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation. With the Governor’s decision to take advantage of these federal resources, the Green River National Wildlife Refuge can grow to continue fulfilling its mission. Across the nation, refuges like this one have drawn new visitors and their dollars into local communities. I’m proud to partner with Governor Beshear as we conserve Kentucky’s natural beauty and our pastimes, and I look forward to further collaboration as we advance our Commonwealth’s priorities.”