2 men arrested on drug trafficking charges in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Muhlenberg County men are in jail, facing drug charges.
The Pennyrile Narcotics Taskforce arrested 62-year-old Bryson Embry and 52-year-old Lonnie Miller at a residence in the 1200 block of Reservoir Street in Central City on Monday.
Officers obtained a search warrant and say they found methamphetamine, pills and cash.
Both Embrey and Miller are charged with trafficking in meth.
Officers with Muhlenberg County, Central City and Kentucky State Police assisted in the arrest.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.