Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Longtime state Rep. Stan Lee has withdrawn from the 2020 election. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Republican made the decision Friday, a week after the filing deadline. He has served nearly two decades in the legislature. In an email to the newspaper, Lee said that he had put politics and being a lawmaker "ahead of everything, including at times, my family, my church, and my own health.” He says that resulted a difficult decision to step away. Republican Killian Timoney filed to challenge Lee in the primary and will now be the Republican nominee for the district, which covers much of southern Fayette County.