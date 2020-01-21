Kentucky woman accidentally sets herself on fire while smoking, filling motorbike gas tank

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WAVE/WLWT) - A Northern Kentucky woman was sent to the hospital with serious burns after accidentally setting herself on fire Monday morning.
According to Cincinnati station WLWT, the incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Fredericksburg Road in Independence, Kentucky. Police said the woman was pouring gasoline into her child’s mini-motorbike while smoking and caught herself on fire.
The woman was flown to UC Medical Center with serious burns, the extent of the injuries are unknown at the moment.
Police warn others not to use any flammable device while in the vicinity of gasoline or any other flammable liquid.
