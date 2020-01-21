Hoops Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week two.
- Mason Bost - Harrison
- 27 points against Mater Dei in SIAC semifinals
- Tyran Funches - Bosse
- 38 points against Reitz in SIAC semifinals
- 12 points in SIAC Championship against Harrison
- Emilee Hope - Henderson
- 26 points against Union County with 22 of those points coming in the first quarter.
- 6-8 from behind the arc.
- Amaya Curry - Apollo
- 16 points against Owensboro Catholic
- 6 assists
- 3 steals
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoops Live week two Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
