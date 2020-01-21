Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-88 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Mike Conley had 14 off the bench for the Jazz. Utah never trailed on its way to snapping a three-game losing streak to the Pacers. Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday scored 12 points apiece to lead Indiana.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half, Taylor Mikesell had 16 points and eight assists and No. 20 Maryland beat 17th-ranked Indiana 76-62. Kaila Charles and Stephanie Jones each added 12 points for Maryland. Charles had nine rebounds, Austin made 10 of 13 free throws and Mikesell hit four 3-pointers. The Terrapins have won all eight meetings in the series. Maryland started the game on an 8-0 run and its 18-3 spurt to close the second quarter made it 34-21. Grace Berger scored 21 points for Indiana.