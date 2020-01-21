Ga. Tech looks to knock off No. 6 Louisville

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Yellow Jackets have scored 65.9 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they put up in non-conference play.DOMINANT DEVOE: Michael Devoe has connected on 41.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over the last three games. He's also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.