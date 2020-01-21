Daviess Co. looking into converting methane gas to ‘green gas’ for revenue

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Daviess County are looking into turning methane gas generated at the landfill into revenue.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says every day the county landfill produces large amounts of methane gas that then gets burned off.
He says rather than “flaring off” the gas, the county is looking into collecting and converting it into clean, “green gas.”
The judge-executive says there could also be financial gains from this. He says as opposed to burning the methane, a company could come in, front all the cost, take the gas, clean it up, commercialize it, put it into a pipeline and sell it.
Mattingly tells us the fiscal court has sent out a request for proposals.
“Now isn’t that better than burning it off? And the possibility is that we might make a little money off of it," said Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. “So I think it’s a win-win situation. It’s a win for the environment, it’s a win for the citizens of this community."
The judge-executive says if the county moves forward with the project, the money made from selling the gas would go toward doing other things that are environmentally friendly for our community.
