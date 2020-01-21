Congressman Comer visits in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Congressman James Comer was in Madisonville on Monday.
He toured the Innovation Station in downtown Madisonville, a business incubation space in Madisonville’s remodeled train station that’s designed to encourage collaboration and entrepreneurship.
During our interview with Congressman Comer, he also discussed President Trump’s impeachment process, saying it has been a waste of time, and he believes President Trump will not be removed from office.
He says the president was simply asking a question about a possible quid pro quo between Joe Biden and Ukraine.
Comer hopes that once the trial is complete, the country can move on from these allegations.
“The trial will probably last about three weeks," Congressman Comer said. "Three weeks in the Senate is equivalent to two months in the house. So that’s taking away a lot of valuable floor time in the Senate. But I think that it’s something that both sides get to call witnesses, and we can put this thing to rest and move on.”
Comer also says that he hopes that Hunter Biden is served a subpoena during the trial.
