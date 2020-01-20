Bright & Cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds early with scattered snow as temps drop into the upper teens. Wind chills in the lower teens early which is an improvement over the single digit wind chills from Monday morning. Brighter and less windy today as high temps stretch into the lower 30’s.
Mostly cloudy and warmer Wednesday as temps climb to near 40-degrees. Despite the cold, the dry weather is needed after all the rain in recent weeks. Rain holds off until Thursday night and Friday with high temps warming into the lower 40’s.
