Aces’ Williams still sidelined with back injury

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s men’s basketball team is coming off of yet another loss, this time at the hands of Missouri State on Saturday.
That extends their losing streak to six games, and for the majority of the team’s losses, one name has been missing from the roster.
Sophomore DeAndre Williams has been out for the past three UE games with a back injury.
He was first hurt in the win over Murray State, Williams said it continued to bother him through the Valparaiso game and the pain only worsened, sidelinig him indefinitely.
Before the injury, Williams was the Aces leading scorer and the main energy source when out of the floor.
“It’s pain, and if I go out there, I’m not gonna be 100 percent at all, so I’m not gonna be able to perform at the highest level that the team would need me to perform at," Williams said. "The best thing for me right now is just to wait until I’m back at 100 percent so I can play. It’s very tough seeing my teammates go through what they’re going through, but we’re all in this together. I’ll be back soon, but it’s something I can’t rush, and I’m kinda just taking it day by day and getting better that way.”
There’s no word yet on whether DeAndre will suit up for Wednesday’s home contest, but he was not dressed for practice on Monday.
Evansville looks to break a six-game losing streak with a win against Drake.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Ford Center.
