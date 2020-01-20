UE men’s basketball continues to struggle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When the Aces basketball season started, no one could have foreseen what was coming.
The came out with a hot 3-0 with their upset at Kentucky before losing their next three.
However, after that, they responded beautifully with wins in six of their next seven games to sit a 9-4 before conference play began.
Then the unthinkable happened. Head coach Walter McCarty was placed on administrative leave, and since then, the team has been in a deep funk.
UE has now lost six straight games, including Saturday’s 10 point loss to Missouri State.
Players and coaches know only one thing to do, and that’s to keep working and practicing hard.
“We’ll show our guys our mistakes, and we’ll show our guys the things we did well and focus on those things and continue to work and get better," said Bennie Seltzer, interim head coach. "That’s all we can do. That’s all we can do is come to work on Monday at practice and get better and work. We got 13 games left, so we’re gonna continue to work. One thing we won’t do is stop working. And we still believe in our guys. We can’t harp on it, we won’t dwell on it. The crime is when you stop trying to work and when you stop trying to get better.”
“You show up to win right, so you don’t like losing, obviously it’s frustrating, you put in two-three days of practice to prepare yourself to only win, and we’re not doing that,” said Sam Cunliffe, a redshirt junior. “At this point, we just wanna get one. We wanna get one and feel that confidence again like we did at the beginning of the season where we felt like we could beat anybody. Changing coaches in the middle of the season is obviously tough too, but we just gotta figure it out.”
The Aces will try to break their losing streak on Wednesday when they host Drake at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.