Sunrise School Spirit food goes back to Forest Park community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State Food Bank will be giving back a portion of food collected during Sunrise School Spirit to local food pantries.
It’s been two months since Forest Park shattered our Sunrise School Spirit record collecting the most food of any school. The Tri-State Food Bank hauled away over 50,000 pounds of food that day.
Monday, some of that made it’s way back to the area. Crews split up roughly 2,500 pounds of food between two pantries that serve the Ferdinand area.
Today, Tri-State Food Bank employees delivered food to the North Spencer Community Action Center.
Officials say that food will help fill the gap in between shipments and give plenty of people food for their tables.
“I feel like it helps out those that are sitting on that edge where you know you pay the water bill to have water or you buy food," said Theresa Harney, the director for the North Spencer Community Action food pantry. "And so to me that’s really important that they can get enough food and still be able to pay that water bill. That’s what we like to see. To help those folks that just need a little bit of help.”
And it’s not just the winners who will have that food redistributed. Each of the schools that participated will have a portion of the food collected given back to their own local pantries.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.