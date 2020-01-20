Some roads slick Monday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Most of the Monday morning snow isn’t enough to cause travel problems in most of the Tri-State, but it is heavier in some places.
In Kentucky, Hancock County Emergency Management says roads are slick in Hawesville, and drivers should be careful.
Dispatchers say there have been two crashes at the intersection of Highway 60 and Madison Street.
Tiffany Ballard shared with us what it looks like not far from there in East Daviess County.
Light snow has been falling in Evansville too.
Here’s what it looked like Monday in on the Princeton square. As you can see, the snow was not impacting travel there.
