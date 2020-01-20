1 sent to hospital after mobile home fire

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire.
It happened in the overnight hours early Monday morning.
Crews say on when they arrived on scene, they found flames in the bedroom of the home.
They said those inside were able to make it out.
One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Officials say the cause of the fire was from an electric heater plugged into a power strop.
The Fordsville Fire Department said several agencies were called in to help put out those flames.
