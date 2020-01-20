MLK Day celebration at Brescia University

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Hundreds of people packed into Taylor Hall at Brescia University as part of the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior celebration on Monday.
It started with a march with about 100 people coming from Owensboro High School over to the college to hear the message of King from people in the community.
Local leaders like Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright spoke about inclusivity.
The keynote speaker, Dr. Sekou Franklin, a professor at Middle Tennessee State University, wrapped up the event. He explained how it’s important for everyone in the community to be involved, especially African Americans.
“Dr. King was about non-violence and just wanting to get things done in the community the right way without violence, and it was well said today," said Joanne Kendall, interim director, Owensboro human relations.
There will be another event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Monday night at the Zion Baptist Church in Owensboro at 6 p.m.
