Local church creates giving tree to donate coats for those in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most tree branches are bare during this time of year, but that’s not the case for the limbs of a dogwood near an Evansville church.
Leaders at First Presbyterian Church along SE Second Street have created a giving tree.
It’s a way for people to donate coats and jackets, which are hung for those who need them to take.
The items were first hung on the tree about a week ago, and we’re learning they’ve been well received by the community.
“We’ve got overflowing boxes. There are things disappearing off the tree. I noticed when I went out for lunch, there were a couple of empty hangers from this morning, so we’re happy that people are using them, not happy people need them, but happy we can share," said Lora Blaylock, office administrator.
If you’d like to donate, church leaders ask that you drop items off during office hours. They anticipate that this will run during the winter season.
The apparel is offered for free without question, but they kindly ask you to only take what you need.
