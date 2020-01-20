Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FALLING TREE DEATH
Authorities: Child, 6, dies after being hit by falling tree
BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Indiana say a 6-year-old child who was hit by a falling tree is dead. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office said authorities were called Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders dispatched to the scene were unable to save the child, identified as Elliana Cobb of Boonville. The Warrick County Coroner's Office is investigating.
BC-IN-GARY HOMICIDES
Data: Gary's 2019 homicide count highest since 2007
GARY, Ind. (AP) — The northwest Indiana city of Gary reported 58 homicides in 2019. That's the highest since 2007 when there were 71. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the murder count last year was up 45% from 40 in 2019. Domestic killings jumped by nearly 90%, from eight in 2018 to 15 in 2019. Police Commander Jack Hamady says gang-related homicides were down compared to 2018. Police hope to increase funding for a recently reorganized drug unit and to receive outside funding for SWAT and K-9 programs, along with strengthening partnerships with local, state and federal agencies.
LAKE MICHIGAN-BEACH RIGHTS
Indiana mulls law aiming to limit Lake Michigan beach access
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would undo a landmark Indiana Supreme Court ruling that affirmed that the shoreline of Lake Michigan is owned by the state and held in trust for use by all residents. Rep. Doug Miller sponsored legislation that would give up the state's ownership of large swaths of Indiana's lake shoreline to adjacent private property owners if their deeds indicate the land extends to Lake Michigan. The Indiana House Committee on Judiciary heard testimony Monday from residents, interest groups and legislators on the proposal. The committee will discuss it again Jan. 27.
DAMS-REPAIRS
Northern Indiana county seeks to overturn dam repairs ruling
PERU, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana county is seeking to overturn a court ruling that puts it on the hook for costly repairs to six aging dams in a lake-filled subdivision. Miami County is challenging a Marion County judge’s August ruling which found in part that Miami County was fully responsible for repairing the dams at the Hidden Hills subdivision. The Kokomo Tribune reports that the county has asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to overturn that decision, arguing that the dams are only used by the subdivision's residents for their “own private pleasure.'' Subdivision residents have asked the appeals court to uphold the Marion County judge’s ruling.
RARE TREES-INDIANA PARKS
Areas in 2 Indiana parks receive designation for rare tree
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Portions of two Indiana parks are getting a special designation because of a rare tree species. The Herald Times reports that areas in Brown County State Park and Yellowwood State Forest will be considered high conservation value forest areas in an effort to preserve the yellowwood tree population. Mike Spalding is a resource specialist with Monroe-Monroe and Yellowwood state forests. He says the Forest Stewardship Council's certification is a way to ensure that 591 acres where the trees are growing are managed so they remain part of the landscape.
OBIT-RICE
The first president of University of Southern Indiana dies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — David Rice, the first president of the University of Southern Indiana, has died at age 90. The school in Evansville was a regional campus of Indiana State University for 20 years until it became a separate school in 1985. Rice was president until 1994. The university says Rice died Wednesday at his home in York, Pennsylvania. A funeral will be held on campus on Jan. 25. The university library is named for Rice. He was inducted into the Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame in 2013.
COLLEGE-INTERIM PRESIDENT
College relies on campus veteran after president's ouster
FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — The interim president at Indiana's Franklin College is a longtime administrator who has won more than 500 games as basketball coach. Kerry Prather was appointed after the arrest and firing of Thomas Minar. Minar is charged in Door County, Wisconsin, with crimes related to enticement of a minor. Prather says, “There is no shortage of things to do.” Franklin College has an enrollment of about 1,000 students and is located in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis.
YELLOWSTONE RESCUE
Man rescued, cited after rappelling into Yellowstone canyon
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a 55-year-old Indiana man had to be rescued after he rappelled into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River and then could not climb back up. A park ranger tells the Billings Gazette that the man, Dave Christensen, was uninjured in the Jan. 6 incident. He was cited for disorderly conduct and for going off-trail in a closed area. Officials say Christensen dropped his backpack and left his 360-foot rope to retrieve it in the canyon, which reaches depths of 1,200 feet in places. Officials say he could not climb back up again and the rescue took four hours.