Henderson firefighters befriend children while responding to alarm at daycare

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a heartwarming moment after Henderson firefighters responded to an alarm at a daycare center.
The fire alarm sounded around 9:30 Monday morning at Grady’s Place Daycare on Fifth Street.
Employees got all the children out safely, but it left some little ones scared and anxious.
Once the firefighters cleared the building and found no fire, they knew their next task was reassuring the children that they were safe. So, they passed out a few hats and smiles.
“As soon as they saw the fire trucks pull up their attitudes changed cause they were like ‘oh, fire trucks,’ they were so into it, then to also have the firefighters come and communicate with them and share their hats they kind of feel a part of it, so it definitely helped calm them down a lot," said Kaileen Forrest, assistant director at Grady’s Place.
The children were sent back inside after the all-clear was given with some new gear and new friends.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.