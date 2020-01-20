Coldest temps since last winter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures stayed well below freezing on Monday, making it the coldest day since last winter. Temps will ease into the mid 40s by mid week with overnight lows climbing from the teens on Tuesday morning into the lower 30s by the end of the week. Sunny skies for Tuesday, but clouds will roll back in by Tuesday night. Mainly cloudy for the remainder of the work week. Rain chances appear on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Near normal temperatures will carry into the start of next week.