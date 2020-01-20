Cincinnati Reds hoping to contend for division title in 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Cincinnati Reds caravan came to Evansville, and 14 Sports was there along with their fans to speak with the team.
Cincinnati finished fourth in the NL Central division last season but made some notable offseason moves, adding infielder Mike Moustakas and lefty pitcher Wade Miley.
They’re hoping they can help push them to a division crown in 2020.
“I feel pretty confident with the guys we added to the team," said Amir Garrett, Reds relief pitcher. "Moustakas, Wade Miley, and the new guy, Shogo Akiyama, I heard he’s really good, so there’s gonna be big additions to the team, and they’re gonna help us win. The sky’s the limit. We’re a really good team on paper, and I feel like we’re gonna be on top of the division, we just have to go out and play to the best of our abilities.”
The Reds pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear, Arizona on February 13.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.