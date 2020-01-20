Cincinnati Reds hoping to contend for division title in 2020

“I feel pretty confident with the guys we added to the team," said Amir Garrett, Reds relief pitcher. "Moustakas, Wade Miley, and the new guy, Shogo Akiyama, I heard he’s really good, so there’s gonna be big additions to the team, and they’re gonna help us win. The sky’s the limit. We’re a really good team on paper, and I feel like we’re gonna be on top of the division, we just have to go out and play to the best of our abilities.”