Castle girls claim SIAC tournament title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle girls had themselves a great week as they defeated Bosse, North and then Memorial on Saturday to claim the SIAC tournament title.
The tournament win comes at a very good time for the young team as they get a taste of success just a little over two weeks before the start of the Indiana girls sectionals.
The blue and gold may have lost a lot of seniors over the past couple of years, but the team is starting to gel when it matters most.
“It’s a nice boost, but the work’s not done,” said head coach Bob Meier. “There’s a lot of good teams in our sectional, and we’ll face North again probably, and they’re an excellent ball club, so we’re not done with what we need to do yet. Three games in a week, that’s good practice and hopefully, we can get in that last game of the sectional as well and have a chance.”
“We’ve always been a young team, and we’re finally getting to jive together and just trust each other,” said Carly Harpenau, a Castle senior. “I think it lets us know where we stand with all the teams in our area and just helps us build confidence.”
Castle returns to action at Bosse on January 27.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.