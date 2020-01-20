Cardinals caravan makes annual stop at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Saint Louis Cardinals stopped by USI on Sunday for their annual caravan tour stop.
Cardinals stars who came out included outfielder Tyler O’Neill, pitcher Ryan Helsley, catcher Andrew Knizer, minor-league pitcher Seth Elledge and former stars, Rick Ankiel and Kerry Robinson.
The emcee was Redbirds’ Spanish broadcaster Polo Ascencio, and of course, Fredbird came too.
“It’s sweet to come to different states and branch out to different fan bases there are," said Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals outfielder. "It’s crazy just how far that it reaches and just to experience that first-hand is special.”
“It’s tough during the season to have a lot of interaction with the fans just because you’re getting ready for a game, it’s hard to sign autographs, so it’s nice now to kinda establish a bond with the fan base and be able to sign some autographs and have a good time,” said Andrew Knizner, Cardinals catcher.
“The way you’re supported even though you’re still a few weeks away from spring training starting and everybody getting excited about it, and coming out, letting you know how they feel, what they think, that they bleed red,” said Rick Ankiel, former Cardinals pitcher and outfielder. “I think it helps our guys be able to train harder, wanna be good, wanna be better, because of the amount of support that we get.”
Cardinals pitchers and catchers report to Jupiter, Flordia on February 11.
