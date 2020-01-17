Bitter Cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coldest air since November locks in early this week. Mostly cloudy with spotty light snow this morning with lows dropping to 10-12 degrees with wind chills in the single digits. Clouds and some sun this afternoon with high temperatures only in mid to upper 20’s. Scattered light snow at times but no accumulation. Wind chills only in the teens during the afternoon.
Tuesday, expect sunny skies as high temps stretch into the lower 30’s to mid-30’s. Partly sunny and warmer Wednesday climb to near 40-degrees. Despite the cold, the dry weather is needed after all the rain in recent weeks.
