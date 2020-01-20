2 arrested in armed burglary case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have now made two arrests in a burglary case that happened last week.
Officers were called to an apartment in the 700 block of East Virginia Street last Monday.
They say surveillance video showed two men breaking in. One man had a gun, and one man kicked in the door.
The victims say the men ran away when they were confronted.
Police say the victims gave them the names of the possible suspects, and one of them was wearing the same outfit on his Facebook page and the surveillance video.
Perrion Grady was arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday. Police say he had a baggie with more than ten grams of marijuana.
The other suspect, Matthew Carver, was arrested during a traffic stop Friday. Police say he had drugs and a stolen gun.
He was interviewed about the burglary on Sunday, but officers say he asked for a lawyer.
