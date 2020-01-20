3 arrested after police chase in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people are facing charges after a chase through Jimtown Sunday afternoon.
Police say it started when a driver ran through the intersection of Main and Missouri Streets, nearly slamming into a police car.
When officers tried to pull the car over, they say the driver wouldn’t stop.
During the chase, they say he drove over a curb, through a vacant lot, then ran into a trash can in an alley.
Police say they were told to stop the pursuit for safety after the driver ran a stop sign at Florida and Lafayette.
Officers say they saw the driver finally stop in an alley near Governor and Tennessee, then he got out and jumped a fence. They say a passenger also took off running.
Police say another passenger, Phillip Brown, stayed in the car. They say he had a warrant and was taken into custody.
A police K-9 was used to search the area, where police say the driver, Peter Ludwick III, and the passenger, Aaron Webster were found and arrested.
Police say Webster had a bag with several pills in his pocket. He faces drug possession and resisting law enforcement charges.
Ludwick’s charges include resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and driving without ever receiving a licence. His mugshot was not available.
