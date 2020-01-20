3 arrested after police chase in Evansville

Police cruiser, Evansville Police Dept. (Source: WFIE 14 News)
By Jill Lyman | January 20, 2020 at 6:07 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 6:07 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people are facing charges after a chase through Jimtown Sunday afternoon.

Police say it started when a driver ran through the intersection of Main and Missouri Streets, nearly slamming into a police car.

When officers tried to pull the car over, they say the driver wouldn’t stop.

During the chase, they say he drove over a curb, through a vacant lot, then ran into a trash can in an alley.

Police say they were told to stop the pursuit for safety after the driver ran a stop sign at Florida and Lafayette.

Officers say they saw the driver finally stop in an alley near Governor and Tennessee, then he got out and jumped a fence. They say a passenger also took off running.

Police say another passenger, Phillip Brown, stayed in the car. They say he had a warrant and was taken into custody.

Phillip Brown (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

A police K-9 was used to search the area, where police say the driver, Peter Ludwick III, and the passenger, Aaron Webster were found and arrested.

Police say Webster had a bag with several pills in his pocket. He faces drug possession and resisting law enforcement charges.

Aaron Webster (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

Ludwick’s charges include resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and driving without ever receiving a licence. His mugshot was not available.

