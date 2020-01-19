USI Men Complete Road Trip Sweep, by Taking Down Jewell

The margin extended to 14-points, 50-36, with 13:55 remaining when junior forward Emmanuel Little collected a bucket before William Jewell began a run to whittle the USI advantage to six points, 57-51, with 6:13 left and for a final time, 59-53, at the 5:49 mark. This would be as close as the Cardinals would come to the Eagles the rest of the way as USI raced away, 17-7, in the last five minutes for the 76-60 final.