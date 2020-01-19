Sheriff’s Office: 6-year-old dies from fallen tree

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A six-year-old from Boonville has died after a fallen tree incident in Warrick County, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office.
Warrick Central Dispatch says they received a call around 2:38 p.m., reporting that a tree had fallen on a child in the 1300 block of Maple Grove Road.
Deputies responded to the scene along with Boonville Fire Department and Warrick EMS. Despite rescue efforts, they say the child died at the scene.
The victim was identified as Elliana Cobb.
The Warrick County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
