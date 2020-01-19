Seven Eagles Record Top-Ten Finishes at the John Craft Invite

The 600 meters was dominated by the Screaming Eagles. Senior Darius Payne took third with a time of 1 minute, 25.87 seconds earning six points for the team and senior teammate Demontrae Lapsley finished just inside the top-eight scoring for the Eagles with a time of 1:29.09 which had him in seventh place. Senior Almustapha Silvester (1:30.91) and Fabian Becerra (1:32.23) rounded out the top-ten finishing ninth and tenth, respectively.