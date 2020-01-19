Seven Eagles Record Top-Ten Finishes at the John Craft Invite

CHARLESTON, IL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana’s men track and field team notched seven top-ten finishes Saturday at the John Craft Invitational.
The 600 meters was dominated by the Screaming Eagles. Senior Darius Payne took third with a time of 1 minute, 25.87 seconds earning six points for the team and senior teammate Demontrae Lapsley finished just inside the top-eight scoring for the Eagles with a time of 1:29.09 which had him in seventh place. Senior Almustapha Silvester (1:30.91) and Fabian Becerra (1:32.23) rounded out the top-ten finishing ninth and tenth, respectively.
Junior Nathan Hall claimed sixth place in the mile with a time of 4:22.58 tallying three more points for the Eagles.
In the field events, junior Tyrell Nickelson nabbed the fifth spot in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 4.75 inches while adding five more points to USI’s team total. Freshman Kyle Crone also scored for the Eagles as he finished in eighth with a leap of 6’ 0.75”.
Other Notables: The Eagles had four other athletes who found themselves in the top-15 in their respective competitions. Freshman Zack Gresens in the triple jump (11th- 39’ 10.5”), freshman Jake Brantley in the shot put (13th- 40’5.5”) along with freshmen Silas Robbins (12th- 41’ 11.5”) and Caleb Madden (13th- 41’ 0.5”) in the weight throw.
Up Next: USI will travel to both the Gladstein Invitational held in Bloomington, Indiana and the Don Denoon Invitational held in Carbondale, Illinois on Jan. 24-25.
