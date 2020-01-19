Oilers’ Runs Defeat Panthers

FINDLAY, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team suffered an 89-71 loss to Findlay on Saturday afternoon. Four Panthers reached double-figures in the loss as Adam Goetz finished with 14 points.
The Panthers (6-11, 5-5 GMAC) matched the Oilers (11-5, 6-1 GMAC) at the start of the game as each team was exchanging baskets. Zach Hopewell tied the game at 15 with a lay-up at the 13-minute mark while Goetz gave Wesleyan lead a minute later with a steal and fast-break lay-up.
Midway through the opening half Nathan Boyle knocked-down a three-point bucket to extend the Panthers’ lead to 24-21. The Oilers converted a three with nine minutes left in the opening period, starting a 14-2 rally. Findlay went into the locker-room with a 49-38 lead and did not relinquish the lead.
Wesleyan got the start they were looking for in the second half as Goetz and Wyatt Battaile hit a from the perimeter to trim the deficit to 51-44 through the first 90 seconds. The Oilers countered with a 12-2 run over the next five minutes to establish a 63-46 lead.
Findlay would build a lead as big as 21-points in the second half. Both Mohamed Abu Arisha and Stew Currie finished with 12 points. Currie was five for five from the field. Goetz also led the team with four rebounds. Hopewell added 10 points while Jo Griffin finished with eight points and six assists.
The Panthers will return home to host Lake Erie. Tip-off at the Sportscenter is scheduled for 7:45 PM.
