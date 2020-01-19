Lady Panthers Pick Up First Ever Win at Findlay

The Panthers trailed 14-12 after the first quarter marking the second time this season that they've trailed after the first frame. Wesleyan bounced back with 22 points in the second, shooting 60.0% to take a 34-24 lead to half time. Leah Richardson knocked back a three in the final seconds to put Wesleyan ahead by 10 which was the first time either team had a double digit lead in the first half.