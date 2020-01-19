Lady Panthers Pick Up First Ever Win at Findlay

FINDLAY, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team picked up their fifth straight win on Saturday, downing the University of Findlay 69-58 on their home court and snapping the Oilers four game win streak. The win marks the second time in six meetings that the Panthers have beaten the Oilers and the first time Wesleyan has won in Findlay.
With the Great Midwest Athletic Conference win, the Panthers improve to 18-1 on the year and 9-1 in conference action while the Oilers fall to 10-8 overall and 6-2 in the G-MAC.
The Panthers trailed 14-12 after the first quarter marking the second time this season that they've trailed after the first frame. Wesleyan bounced back with 22 points in the second, shooting 60.0% to take a 34-24 lead to half time. Leah Richardson knocked back a three in the final seconds to put Wesleyan ahead by 10 which was the first time either team had a double digit lead in the first half.
Findlay trailed by three to start the final quarter but opened the fourth with five straight turnovers, allowing Keelie Lamb and Tahlia Walton to combine for a quick 6-0 that put Wesleyan back ahead by nine.
Wesleyan's lead was trimmed to four with just over six minutes remaining but the Panthers finished the game on a 13-4 run to pick up their 18th win of the season.
Lamb paced the Panthers with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Clifford finished with 11 points while Cali Nolot and Leah Richardson both posted 10. Nolot flirted with a double-double, grabbing a team-high re bounds.
The Panthers recorded 16 steals while forcing the Oilers into a season-high 30 turnovers. Wesleyan scored 25 points off turnovers while notching 34 in the paint.
Wesleyan returns to The Owensboro Sportscenter next weekend to put their 29-home game win streak on the line against Ursuline. Tip off is set for 12 pm CT on Saturday.
