Cold blast continues into Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This shot of cold air will stick with us through Monday, but warmer weather and rain chances both return by the end of the week.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with winds out of the north-northwest at around 6 to 12 mph. Temperatures will fall through the 20s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid teens by Monday morning. Wind chills will dip into the low to mid single digits.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be partly cloudy, but there will still be some sunshine between the clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s, and wind chills will top out in the low to mid 20s due to northerly winds around 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny and a little warmer. We will start the day with morning lows in the upper teens to around 20°, but those temperatures will climb into the mid 30s Tuesday afternoon under ample sunshine.
High temperatures will be in the 40s for the rest of the week and may even crack 50° on Friday. However, clouds move in Wednesday, and rain chances return Thursday, continuing throughout Friday and into Saturday.
