U.S. Census Bureu bumps up pay rate in Indiana ahead of 2020 Census

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. Census Bureau bumped-up pay-rates in Indiana. It needs to recruit thousands of temporary workers ahead of the 2020 Census.
Indiana pay rates range from $18.50 an hour to $25 per hour.
Workers in Vanderburgh County will earn up to $22.50, which is higher than the state average.
Census takers go out and count people who haven’t responded to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.
The hours are flexible. Even someone who has a fulltime job can work as a census taker.
The job will last six to eight weeks.
You can find more information, and fill out an application on the 2020 Census website.
