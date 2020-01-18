Single-digit wind chills likely

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Now that the rain is gone, much colder air is blowing into the Tri-State.
Temperatures will fall through the 40s and 30s this evening, bottoming out in the upper teens by Sunday morning under clearing skies. Winds out of the west-northwest at around 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph will make those upper teens feel like the low single digits.
Sunday will be mostly sunny but cold. High temperatures will only make it into the mid 20s. The wind will start to let up a little, but it will still be rather breezy with sustained winds out of the northwest at around 12 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. As a result, wind chills will only make it into the low to mid teens.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower teens and wind chills in the low single digits once again.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds and some calmer winds on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 20s Monday afternoon with wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s.
A gradual warmup will take place through the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s Tuesday, lower 40s Wednesday, upper 40s Thursday and low 50s Friday. Most of the week looks dry, but rain returns to the forecast Thursday night into Friday.
