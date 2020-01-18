McLean Co. Schools cancels class Friday due to low attendance from sickness

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - School officials in McLean County canceled classes on Friday due to low attendance from sickness.
Officials tell us they’re doing everything they can to make sure classes get up and running again next week.
The decision to cancel classes on Friday was made by school officials, knowing the students would have Monday off as well for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, hoping to give them time to rest and recuperate.
“About the last five or six days we’ve noticed attendance declining," said Ashley Troutman, assistant superintendent of student services. "A lot of the feedback we’re getting from school attendance clerks were parents were saying that students were not coming to school today because of, been diagnosed with the flu.”
By Thursday, the school district’s average student attendance dropped to 90 percent. Three of the schools had 87 to 88 percent attendance.
Head Custodian Mindy Kitchens is taking advantage of the time without students at school to clean the areas in the building that could be contaminated.
“We’re disinfecting all we can, anywhere we think’s been touched possible, anything in that nature," Kitchens said. "We’re hitting in the bathrooms, the locker rooms, the gyms, and the bleachers, and the chairs. Just everything we can.”
However, Kitchens isn’t new to the idea of the virus spreading so rapidly. She says that she always starts to stock up on cleaning supplies in October because she knows after Christmas break with traveling and shopping, it’s inevitable that it starts to affect people.
“You just try to tackle it as early as you can, and make it as light as you can with the sickness," Kitchens said.
School officials say classes will resume next Tuesday, and if attendance rates are still down, they will have to reassess the situation again.
