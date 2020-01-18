Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-PUERTO-RICO-CRUISE-SHIP-DEATH
Cruise line: Grandpa leaned out window before girl's fall
MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises says an Indiana man charged with negligent homicide in his young granddaughter’s fatal fall from a cruise ship window leaned out of that window for several seconds before he lifted the child up to it and she fell. The cruise line’s Jan. 8 court filing comes in response to a lawsuit brought by the parents of Chloe Wiegand accusing Royal Caribbean of negligence in her fatal plunge from the 11th floor window in July in Puerto Rico. The company is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed and says the Indiana girl's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, was "reckless and irresponsible" in her death.
LAKE MICHIGAN-INDIANA EROSION
Indiana agency denies emergency request over beach erosion
OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has declined to declare an emergency at Lake Michigan beaches that have been eroded by high water levels and storms. Agency director Stephen Cox said in a Wednesday letter to concerned lawmakers this week that there isn’t enough damage to public resources in Porter and LaPorte counties to require the use of federal disaster funds. Democratic state Sen. Karen Tallian, who is one of the lawmakers who asked the governor to declare a disaster, told The Times of Northwest Indiana that although public infrastructure hasn't been damaged yet, there is an urgent need for state resources to prevent that from happening.
TOYOTA-INDIANA FACTORY
Toyota finishes $1.3 billion update of Indiana factory
PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) — Toyota says it has completed a $1.3 billion project modernizing an Indiana factory to boost vehicle production and adding 550 jobs. The project at the Princeton assembly plant in southwestern Indiana included retooling, new equipment installation and adding advanced manufacturing technology so it could increase production of the Highlander SUV. Toyota said Friday the project grew by $700 million and 150 new jobs from what it first announced for the factory three years ago. Production recently began on the new 2020 Highlander at the factory, which now has about 7,000 employees.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC DEBATES
Democrats announce new criteria to qualify for Feb. 7 debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democratic National Committee has announced its criteria for the first debate to be held after voting begins in the 2020 presidential campaign, including a new pathway to the stage based off delegate pledges. As they have before, qualifiers will need to meet polling and grassroots funding thresholds to participate in the Feb. 7 debate in Manchester, New Hampshire. But new for next month is a pathway centered around delegates. Based off the results of the lead-off Iowa caucuses, any candidate awarded at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention, as calculated by the Democratic Party, will be able to participate.
AP-GYM-DOCTOR-SEXUAL-ASSAULT-TEXAS
Ex-USA Gymnastics trainer has sexual assault count dropped
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a sexual assault charge against a former trainer who worked alongside imprisoned ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed Karolyi gymnastics ranch in Texas. Debra Van Horn had been awaiting trial in Huntsville, Texas, on a June 2018 count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. However, Walker County District Attorney Will Durham said Friday that there was insufficient evidence to take Van Horn to trial. Van Horn's attorney, Heather Barbieri, has not responded to a request for comment. Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.
AP-US-TOYOTA-FACTORIES
Toyota shifting pickup production to Mexico, no US jobs lost
PRINCETON, Indiana (AP) — Toyota will stop making its Tacoma small pickup in San Antonio next year as it shifts production to Mexico. But the company says no U.S. jobs will be lost. To make up for the lost work, the San Antonio plant will build the Sequoia large SUV. Its 3,200 jobs will be preserved. Currently the Tacoma and full-size Tundra pickups are built in San Antonio, and the Tacoma also is produced at a factory in Baja California, Mexico. Late last year a Toyota plant in Mexico also began building Tacomas. Tacoma production in San Antonio will wind down in late 2021, and Sequoia production will start in 2022.
SKELETAL REMAINS IDENTIFIED
Skeletal remains found in woods ID'd as missing Indiana man
BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) — Southern Indiana police say human skeletal remains found last fall in a wooded area have been identified as those of a man who vanished in August. The Bedford Police Department announced Thursday that the remains are those of 49-year-old Brian S. Blomquist of the Orange County town of Orleans. A man walking his dog found the remains on Oct. 25 in a wooded area in the city of Bedford. Blomquist was reported missing to police on Aug. 13. The (Bedford) Times-Mail reports that his remains were identified after a DNA sample was matched in the Combined DNA Index System.
TESLA-UNINTENDED ACCELERATION
US agency examining Tesla unintended acceleration complaint
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's auto safety agency is looking into allegations that all three of Tesla's electric vehicle models can suddenly accelerate on their own. A man from Berkeley, California, petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking for an investigation. An agency document outlining the allegations shows 127 owner complaints to the government that include 110 crashes and 52 injuries. The agency said it will look into allegations that cover about 500,000 Tesla vehicles including the Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from the 2013 through 2019 model years. The agency's investigations office will evaluate the petition and decide if it should open a formal probe. Messages were left Friday seeking comment from Tesla.