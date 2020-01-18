Laid off Pride Mine employees attend ‘rapid response’ event

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - More than 60 miners who worked at Muhlenberg County’s Pride Mine were laid off in 2019. A rapid response event held on Friday is helping those miners get back on their feet.
West Kentucky Workforce Board Business Liason Molly Deahl said 61 miners at Pride Mine were laid off last year. 15 showed up to their event Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Another four workers laid off attended their afternoon session at the Kentucky Career Center in Madisonville.
Deahl said in the sessions they talked about what opportunities and resources could be available to them, including access to job training.
“It’s a one stop shop,” said Deahl. “We try to include as much information as possible in this hour session. So it’s not something that they’re going to get information and throw it in the trash when they leave. It’s actually something they can use to get back into the workforce quickly.”
Jonathon Hill, a laid off miner from the Pride Mine, was at the event looking for resources.
He said he only worked in the mining industry for 16 months.
“The way things are, it might be better to pursue something different for right now,” said Hill.
He said this event is an opportunity to have a better future for his family.
Pride Mine wasn’t the only mine hit by layoffs over the last year. Genesis Mine was also hit with layoffs.
There will be another rapid response session for those miners on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23.
